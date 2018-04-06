John Legend Just Delivered Your Favourite New Wedding Song & Video

My favourite part of the chorus is the line "I think you might be my wife." Do you remember the first time you had that thought about your wife now?

"I don’t know the exact moment, actually. I’ve had friends that said the day they met their wife, they knew she was gonna be their wife. And I have other friends who kinda grew into it. Chrissy and I definitely grew into it — we started to learn each other, and then I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I think everybody comes to it differently, but at some point in Chrissy and I’s relationship, I just knew that I wanted to build a life with her and be with her forever. You know, have babies and all that!"