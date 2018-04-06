If you were wondering if there's a chance for Teddy (Kim Raver) to change her mind and be with Owen (Kevin McKidd) forever, this episode makes it clear: she is pissed and he can forget it. But it was funny to have Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) call her and check on it anyway. Everyone else is in love, though: from Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Karev (Justin Chambers) kissing on a Seattle bridge in the opening to Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson ( Jesse Williams ) kissing in the elevator to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Warren (Jason Georg) kissing and not following through in their bed to Koracick (Greg Germann) who is in love with himself and wants to name Amelia's procedure after himself. BTW did he call DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) Blandrew? Because BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH forever.
But, this isn't an episode about love. It's an episode about ethics.
Speaking of Amelia, she, along with Karev and Koracick are going to try their ultra-dangerous, totally untested new brain surgery on the chronically laughing kid. If there's a doctor in the house, can you comment on this post and tell me if they'd just be allowed to do this if a mom signs a waiver? It seems like they should be doing proper trials and papers and such first, but the show is fast-tracking things? Anyway, he wakes up but Koracick and Amelia both refuse to try the same procedure on the little Broadway girl because it's not ready yet and Karev loses his shit. It's amazing how much everyone on this show goes out of their way to baby him when he acts out.
Webber's (James Pickens, Jr.) AA sponsor Olive (Mary Kay Place), or Ollie if you know her like that, is back and in trouble again. You're an old-school Grey's fan if you remember her first guest spot, you're just old school if you remember her as Sharon's nosey mum from My So-Called Life. She's got a failing liver that's causing her heart to fail and has decided she wants to die. Unfortunately, Webber finds out when she shows up in an ambulance, and he's not taking having to find a new sponsor well. It doesn't help that Katherine (Debbie Allen) is out of town. He puts Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie on the case to find alternatives, but a battery of tests yields nothing except the most invasive possible treatments. What's ironic is that Meredith's polymer, which she's still trying to figure out with Wilson, could easily just produce a new liver for Ollie. Imagine being Ollie and having to wait for your doctor/the person you're sponsoring to come to terms with your imminent death and your free will while stuck in a hospital bed.
Mer's tests on lab rats named after rock stars turn out for the best: something I completely don't understand happened and they don't need the polymer. Yay?
Hunt and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) go on a sting operation to out a suspicious oncologist only to find out that she has breast cancer. FEAR NOT! This is not how Arizona will leave Grey's Anatomy. It turns out the doctor has been faking scans to give women cancer and then treating them just for the insurance payments. Arizona doesn't have cancer, and neither does the women in the ER who he's been giving chemo to. That is one of the darkest, most unethical things we've ever seen on Grey's.
Kepner is running around the hospital making amends to everyone for shit she did during her crisis of faith. She finally makes amends to Jackson and praise Jesus; I feel wonderful about their divorce for the first time. Well, I did until she tells Maggie about "jumping" Jackson. Sigh.
Okay, maybe this episode was a little bit about love. Or, more accurately, about sex. Good for Bailey for throwing down with Warren about getting laid.
