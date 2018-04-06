Webber's (James Pickens, Jr.) AA sponsor Olive (Mary Kay Place), or Ollie if you know her like that, is back and in trouble again. You're an old-school Grey's fan if you remember her first guest spot, you're just old school if you remember her as Sharon's nosey mum from My So-Called Life. She's got a failing liver that's causing her heart to fail and has decided she wants to die. Unfortunately, Webber finds out when she shows up in an ambulance, and he's not taking having to find a new sponsor well. It doesn't help that Katherine (Debbie Allen) is out of town. He puts Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie on the case to find alternatives, but a battery of tests yields nothing except the most invasive possible treatments. What's ironic is that Meredith's polymer, which she's still trying to figure out with Wilson, could easily just produce a new liver for Ollie. Imagine being Ollie and having to wait for your doctor/the person you're sponsoring to come to terms with your imminent death and your free will while stuck in a hospital bed.