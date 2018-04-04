How This 21-Year-Old Refugee Found Home In A Football Team

The school district worked hard to get the students a gym and a football team, but the principal told Zaynab she needed to convince her friends to join the team. "Mostly every single one of us is an immigrant or refugee and have been going through a lot of things," she says. "They're struggling everyday, and share a trauma of war or conflict in their home. So, most people were like, No, I don't want to." With Zaynab's persuasive prodding, she was able to create a team of 15 players from every country, religion, and race — many of whom had never touched a football ball before.