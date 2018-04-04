Coachella may technically be a music festival, but with each passing year, there seems to be a growing incentive to go primarily for the food. Looking at this year's lineup, we can see why. Recently, Coachella released a list of all the restaurants that will be at the festival this year, and no joke, it is as impressive as the lineup of musical artists.
If you're lucky enough to be at Coachella this year, you'll spot wild treats that have surely shown up on your Instagram discover page before. We're talking black soft serve from Little Damages, macaroni and cheese pizza from Pizzanista, and ice cream tacos from Sweet Rolled Tacos. If amidst all the festival chaos, you find yourself needed some familiar comfort food, Coachella has that covered too. Well-known staples like Shake Shack and GT's Kombucha will also be available both weekends. Staying caffeinated and hydrated shouldn't be a problem with the many juice and coffee venders. Plus, the taco, ice cream, burger, and vegan options seem almost endless.
Though we fully admit that no single dish could ever steal the limelight away from Beyoncé, several of the offerings coming to Coachella are definitely worthy of a post-Beyoncé performance snack. See for yourself by scrolling ahead.