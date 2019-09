I know beggars can't be choosers, especially when it comes to female-led action films , but if we're going to stick to traditional gender names and roles, then let's at least do it properly. I, for one, think a woman can play a bullwhip-wielding doctor who saves the world without a hokey feminised name, but especially in the case of Indiana Jones, it's literally not necessary! Indiana can be a woman's name! A female Indiana Jones would be named Indiana Jones! Is this thing on??