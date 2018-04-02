These Are The Baby Names New Parents Are Now Rejecting

Baby names come in and out of fashion, but a new study has shown how world news and internet memes can cause a rapid decline in their popularity.
Alexa has been a trendy option in recent years, but the study found that new parents are now dismissing it because it reminds them of Amazon's virtual assistant.
The study of 1,434 parents by parenting website ChannelMum.com also found that Harvey and Katie are dropping in popularity partly because of their association with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and right-wing columnist Katie Hopkins.
Two-thirds of parents said they were against the name Christian, either because it sounds "too religious", or because it reminds them of Fifty Shades of Grey protagonist Christian Grey.
Advertisement
Other names found to be losing their appeal include Stan, because it's now shorthand for a "stalker fan" thanks to the Eminem and Dido hit, and Lauren, which some parents now associate with reality TV stars on shows like TOWIE and Geordie Shore.
Meanwhile, some 55% of parents said they wouldn't consider the name Felicia because they now connect it to the Bye, Felicia meme.
ChannelMum.com's baby name expert SJ Strum told The Independent: "Although Alexa was a popular choice a few years ago, the rapid proliferation of Amazon Alexas is killing it off. No one wants a daughter and a device with the same name.
"This problem will only grow. If Facebook ever launches its rumoured AI personal assistant M, it will end the popularity of Emma, which is shortened to Em.
"And Samantha, Harmony and Solana are all definite no nos as they're all brands of sex robot. These are problems no parent faced a few years ago."
Read These Next:
Advertisement