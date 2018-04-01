Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Invite Bees To The Royal Wedding — With Their Flowers

The deep burgundies, aubergines, pinks and greens against the blues, warm browns and golds ... so simple and just a little bit, perfectly indulgent! Elegant tapered candles from @theconranshopofficial and crockery, linen and cutlery from @joneshire (candlesticks, votives, lassi cups and glasses our own stock)

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:47am PDT