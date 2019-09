Confessions Of A Beauty Beekeeper

The following is an interview with Liesa Helfen, a 36-year-old baker turned beekeeper who started the skin-care brand Worker B . As told to Mi-Anne Chan."I was a pastry chef for quite some time and I developed really bad eczema. When you're a chef, you're washing your hands all the time and working with flour. So it was just really ripping my hands apart. It got to the point where it was difficult for me to do my job, because, as a chef, you're working 70 to 80 hours per weeks and my hands didn't have time to heal. There was a huge organic farmers' market right outside my restaurant and I made friends with the beekeepers there. They needed somebody to do all the marketing and learn about bees, so I ended up leaving the restaurant. That's how I got into beekeeping.""I was working with a honeybee keeper in Minnesota. I was outside all the time, processing honey and making candles out of beeswax. I realized my hands were really starting to improve. I had tried everything out there to [cure my eczema] and I was sick of trying steroid creams, because they didn't really help me at all."So I started doing all of the research on the bee products and started putting stuff together. Making beauty products is similar to baking — your eggs provide your structure, flour provides your gluten and base, and baking soda is your leavening agent. I knew that I had honey and beeswax and that I could combine them with different oils like almond, olive, or avocado oil. Worker B was born later that year in 2009."