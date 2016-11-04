Confessions Of A Beauty Beekeeper

Harvesting Honey

"It takes about two weeks before you can collect honey from a hive. When bees collect honey, it's about 80% water. Bees bring the nectar back to the hive and since they can control the humidity in the hive, they get it down to 10 to 13% water. At that point, it's considered honey — it won't ferment, because the water content is so low and the sugar content is so high. They'll cap the honey with beeswax and that's when we know it's time to harvest it.



"We go out to our hive locations with smokers. The smoker makes the bees think that there's a problem, so they'll gorge on honey just in case they have to leave their hive and start over again. Think of it like when you have a big turkey feast at Thanksgiving: the bees almost get drunk and tired from eating all the honey, so it calms them down and we're able to remove the [honeycomb] to harvest it while leaving the bees in their hive [unharmed]. Once we have 60 pounds of beeswax and honey, we'll bring it back to the honey house and put it in a centrifuge to separate the outer layer of beeswax from the honey.