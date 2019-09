Why Haven't We Noticed Queen Elizabeth Loves Her Gucci Loafers?

After a bit of photo research, it appears HRH has been a fan of her Gucci loafers for quite some time; she's been wearing them since before the Italian fashion label’s major resurgence, partly because they look just like her beloved patent leather Anello & Davide loafers . Only the biggest difference between street style stars who wear the shoes and the Queen is that she has someone whose sole job is to break them in; the employee walks around Buckingham Palace in beige cotton ankle socks to ensure the shoes won't give the Queen blisters.