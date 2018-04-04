Consider the amount of times Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have dated, broken up, gotten back together, then broken up again. Multiply that number by 12 — and that is about how many tattoos we'd guess Bieber has in his collection. (So... 4,183??)
The singer acquired his first piece of ink — a tiny seagull on his hip — at the tender age of 16. Since then, he's amassed more body art than your average member of the Hells Angels — each one with its own special, and sometimes spiritual, meaning. But unless you're very familiar with his Calvin Klein underwear ads or relentlessly stalk his social media feed, it's easy to lose track of his laundry list of tattoos. (Which, according to a recent Instagram post, amounts to more than 100 hours of work.)
So in honour of him turning the big 2-4, and because we may never know if Gomez threw the "Sorry" singer a surprise birthday bash, we've mapped out the best of Bieber's ink for your viewing pleasure, ahead. Time to put on your party (and probably drop-crotch) pants.