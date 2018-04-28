3 Actually Filling Salads That Feel Fresher Than Spring

Despite the fact that we often fall into the trap of making the same recipes over and over again, salad is one of the most versatile meals out there. You can dress up the veggie-heavy dish up for any occasion — whether it's hot or cold, casual or fancy, main or side. But, it's especially satisfying to crunch into a forkful when it mirrors the freshness of the warm weather outside.
Because spring-ish temperatures are now upon us, we're busting out the best of these refreshing recipes with Ilene Rosen's aptly named cookbook, Saladish. Rosen defines the term as, "like a salad, and yet so much more." From a wide range of creative ingredient combinations (tofu to chickpeas), textures (crunchy to fluffy), and flavors (sweet to salty), the three Saladish recipes ahead will transport you to seasonal bliss.