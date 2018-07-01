There is nothing worse than being virtuous, getting a salad for your lunch, and being starving fewer than three hours later is there? After all, what's the point of having a meal at all if it's not going to sustain you until your next one?
Sadly, when it comes to salad recipes, all too often the creators forget the one thing that fills you up: the carbs. Yes, it's all very well having the finest chard and kale and bok choi for lunch, but if those greens aren't coming with a hefty dose of grains, pulses or bread, they're not going to cut it
Luckily, new book Salad Feasts by Jessica Elliott Dennison, a café owner, supper club runner and food stylist (she's got a lovely Instagram unsurprisingly), is all about salads that work for you. Think big, hearty, multi-ingredient salads which are perfect to make for lunch and keep you going all week.
We've chosen some of the best vegan options from her book for you to try at home. Click through to find the recipes.
Salad Feasts: How To Assemble The Perfect Meal by Jessica Elliott Dennison is available from 12th July, published by Hardie Grant