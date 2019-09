Kate Nash Wants Every Artist Empowered To Scream If They Feel Like It

Kate Nash: "I never felt that, because I grew up in a household full of loud women. And I'm a middle child and a red-head, so it feels like I've been screaming my whole life. There was a lot of screaming in the Nash household; we are fucking loud. But after I grew up in this open household, I went into the world and realised women aren't allowed to do this everywhere. It was really shocking. In the music industry, they try to suppress that. My old label boss told me, 'I don't like when you do that screaming thing, it sounds like a little girl having a tantrum.' It just made me want to do it on the whole album. Maybe I'm screaming because of you, you fucking dickhead. I actually remember, I taught myself how to scream because I was going through a lot of emotional shit. I'd always read about Kurt Cobain learning how to scream in a song and I wanted to learn it too. I'd practise in my car and I realised I loved singing that way. I think it unleashed something in me, and I found that my fans felt empowered by hearing it. Now it's like a balance of the two sides of me, with this angry woman and the part of me that has a calm perspective — it's just the different levels of being a human, we're multifacited, we aren't one thing. Sometimes women, or even just artists, are forced to pick a label for themselves, to determine where they fit in. People are afraid of women who are powerful. History has shown us that. So I kind of like to freak people out by being a normal person [laughs]."