Kate Nash Wants Every Artist Empowered To Scream If They Feel Like It

Kate Nash: "Thank you! It's been quite an interesting journey. I have gone through different phases, but I always describe myself as a pop artist. But it's funny because pop means so many different things. If you look at what's on the radio, it's hard for me to even classify some of that as pop music. I'm not, honestly, the biggest fan of what's being played on the radio at the moment but I love a strong melody that's catchy and you can sing along to. For my journey, I want to do something different with every record. They're mini time capusules of what I'm going through, what I'm into, and what I need to express. It was a difficult journey back to pop. I was in L.A. and I had a difficult time finding the right people to work with. I tried doing sessions with people and writing songs for radio, but it was fucking hell to me. I hate that world. I found it destructive, it destroyed my confidence. But, I found a couple of producers in L.A. who I loved and worked with well. I need to work with people where you aren't deconstructing a song just to make it perfect. It took me a long time to find the right players."