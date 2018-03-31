The Strange Tale Of Gigi Hadid Liking Then Unliking Zayn Malik's Insta

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
When the month of March began, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik were seemingly happily coupled up. Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and they nearly shattered the universe when they announced that they'd broken up.
As spring arrived, we thought that maybe our hearts had begun to heal. But all of that is in the past, because this morning, Hadid seems to have liked one of Malik's Instagram posts.
The photo, which featured a row of awards, came with the following caption: "Looking at last years achievements blows me away..I can not begin to describe how grateful I am, from Bradford to here , this is all a dream to me still .. I owe it all to my incredible fan base love you all!! So much!! and new music coming for you all soon."
Here's proof that she once liked it:
Oh, and to make things even more sus, Hadid's mum, Yolanda Hadid, also liked the post.
Photo: Courtesy of @Zayn/Instagram
I'm sorry, WHAT? Mums do not play games. It's against Official Mum Code to even follow one of her kid's exes without explicit permission, let alone like one of his photos on social media for the entire world to see. This, my friends, is serious.
And, it isn't the first time Yolanda and Gigi have both visited and approved of Malik's Instagram page since the youngsters announced their heartbreaking split.
What is going on here? Did Hadid and Malik realise that they can't live without each other? Did they miss playing dress up for Vogue? Was Yolanda right to hint that maybe Malik and Hadid could get engaged? (She did, after all, refer to him as "son.")
Please let this be the real deal. I don't know if any of hearts can survive more devastating news.
