There's a good chance that hell will freeze over before Selena Gomez and the contents of her life stop dominating headlines. Is she writing a new album, specifically one about The Weeknd? That blunt bob! Was she secretly featured on Taylor Swift's Reputation? Gomez's stans have been known to cultivate a real eye for relationship drama in particular, but today, they're making an exception, focusing instead on a teeny-tiny detail most people probably wouldn't have noticed: Gomez's blue manicure.
After celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to reveal the exact OPI shade, No Room for the Blues, behind the look Gomez rocked while on holiday in Australia, fans took to social media with theories about the colour's hidden meaning. In all fairness, this wouldn't be the first time one of Gomez's manicures held some symbolism — she sent a major (also blue) message on her fingertips at the 13 Reasons Why premiere last year. So Gomez's new take on blue led one observant fan to an interesting conclusion: This color must be hinting that season two of the Netflix hit is coming back sooner than we think. Maybe, maybe not — but without the truth, fans ran rampant with newer and weirder ways of explaining the moody shade.
Our favourite suggestion: A fan on Twitter predicted that not only is Justin Bieber's new blue Jeep a symbol for his relationship with Gomez, but Gomez also went ahead and painted her nails the same exact colour in honour of their love. Aww. Baskin Champion, who?
Some people think Justin change his car color blue. Selena have her hand nail blue now. Maybe because Selena nail color same matches his car pic.twitter.com/37ZQQLDQKc pic.twitter.com/mozc8jHO9U— cynthia (@CCynthiavergara) March 18, 2018
Speaking of Baskin (Robbins), perhaps the candy-coloured coat of polish is actually inspired by her favourite ice cream flavour — Wild 'n Reckless, maybe?
Either this is the biggest stretch ever, or Gomez really knows how to throw some shade like a pro. Our real hunch? No Room for the Blues was just a pretty polish Gomez chose before escaping L.A. for the weekend to spend some quality times with her pals. Because sometimes, a really nice nail colour has to be just that...
