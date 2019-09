After celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to reveal the exact OPI shade, No Room for the Blues , behind the look Gomez rocked while on holiday in Australia, fans took to social media with theories about the colour's hidden meaning. In all fairness, this wouldn't be the first time one of Gomez's manicures held some symbolism — she sent a major (also blue) message on her fingertips at the 13 Reasons Why premiere last year. So Gomez's new take on blue led one observant fan to an interesting conclusion: This color must be hinting that season two of the Netflix hit is coming back sooner than we think. Maybe, maybe not — but without the truth, fans ran rampant with newer and weirder ways of explaining the moody shade.