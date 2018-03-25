How The Soundtrack Of Love, Simon Gets Teen Movie Music Romantically Right

The songs in Love, Simon do a brilliant job of speaking to the uncertainty that accompanies our turbulent teen years. In one moment, Khalid is singing about wanting to know how someone feels and asking them for honesty in “Love Lies,” and only a couple songs later, Matty Healy of The 1975 is confident and cavalier when he tells his audience to love him “if that’s what you want to do” in the song “Love Me.” The teetering between the feelings I had when I was 16 and unsure of what I wanted yet in the next moment emboldened by the sense that I could take on the world is relatable. If you were anything like me as a teen, each of those emotions had a specific, extensively curated playlist. Khalid plays in the background when Simon needed reassurance when he wasn’t sure his mysterious love interest felt the same. I didn’t have Khalid, but I did have “Where Does The Good Go” by Tegan and Sara for the times when I wasn't sure someone “like liked” me and it was all I needed.