Rejoice! London Now Has A Vegan Doughnut Shop

Has there ever been a better time to cut out (or down on) meat and dairy products? To meet increased demand from consumers, the UK's retailers are offering improved ranges of vegan wines, vegan beauty products and even vegan Easter eggs. Dining out is becoming easier too, with chains like Wagamama expanding their vegan menus, and all-vegan eateries like this pizza restaurant popping up.
Now central London has welcomed its first vegan-only doughnut shop. It's situated at Picton Place in Marylebone, pretty much a stone's throw from Selfridges and the middle stretch of Oxford Street. It's part of the growing Crosstown chain and serves vegan doughnuts in flavours including apple pie, chocolate truffle and forest fruits, as well as hot drinks using soy, oat, coconut, cashew and almond milks.
The Crosstown folks say they've been working "for months" on their vegan doughnut recipe to make sure it's no poor relation to their usual, dairy-including doughnut recipe.
"In our vegan doughnuts, we have replaced eggs and dairy with a range of plant-based alternative ingredients to achieve the same tastes and textures we enjoy in our vegetarian doughnuts," they explain on their website. "We use chia seeds and coconut butter in our dough, and a varying combination of oat milk, coconut butter, dairy-free dark chocolate and silken tofu to make the fillings and glazes."
Crosstown's vegan doughnuts are available at their other London stores too, but the new Marylebone branch is the only one that's 100% dairy-free. So, now we've got the business bit of this article out the way, let's get to the fun part... I'd like to make mine a vegan peanut butter berry doughnut and almond milk cappuccino to go, please.
