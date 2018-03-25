Roll with the punches and you’ll come out stronger and wiser on the other end. This week, the planets are muscling up, raising the bar, and making even the easy stuff like supermarket shopping a gladiatorial competition. The sun and retrograde Mercury shine in impulsive Aries, while go-getter Mars chugs toward an April Fools' meetup with Saturn, planet of brick walls and other obstacles. Saturday’s full moon in Libra will light a match under the configuration by triggering heartachey conflicts between social needs, like getting along with your family, and personal wants, like taking an opportunity they object to.