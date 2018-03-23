The standard rule for wedding invitations is that they be sent out six to eight weeks prior to the actual event. According to an announcement issued yesterday on Kensington Palace's official Twitter page, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed that rule for their May wedding. However, unsurprisingly, the invitations themselves were anything but standard.
Just three days after one of the most important details of the royal wedding — the royal wedding cake — was revealed, Kensington Palace stated via Twitter that invitations to the ceremony, lunchtime reception, and evening reception had been sent out. The series of tweets explained where the various events would be held and who was hosting each. According to the tweets, the evening reception will be hosted by Prince Harry's father Prince Charles, while the lunchtime reception will be given by the Queen herself.
Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018
Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018
Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018
Since royal wedding venue news broke way back in November, we weren't surprised by this part of the recent announcements. What did get us excited though was, Kensington Palace's statement about the actual invitations. Continuing the long sequence of invitation-related tweets, Kensington Palace revealed where the invites were printed and what they look like. The Palace wrote, "The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink." Take a look:
The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018
According to Barnard & Westwood's official website, the company first received a Royal Warrant for printing and bookbinding from Queen Elizabeth in 1985. Since then, it has printed invitations for Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2012 wedding as well as other Royal events.
More tweets from Kensington Palace explained how Barnard & Westwood made the invitations and the process includes some extravagant and sweet details. All of the invitations were printed on a machine from the 1930s and they were printed in gold and black and gilded around the edges to make them look extra fancy. According to one tweet, the invites were printed on English cards, using American ink, which seems to be a subtle but romantic nod to the fact that Prince Harry is English, while Markle is American. We're glad we go to see them — even if we're not actually invited.
