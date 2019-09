Angelina Jolie Approves Of Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft

This move is especially meaningful after far too many critics used their platforms to compare Vikander's physical appearance — and not her talent or plot lines — to Jolie's. One outlet, the PhillyVoice, ran a horribly sexist review in which the author, Jerome Maida, said Vikander "never once comes across as having an ounce of sex appeal." Later, Maida asserted that Warner Bros. might as well have just had Vikander "gender bend" and play "Luke Croft" due to her "lack of curves." Though PhillyVoice later deleted Maida's offensive commentary from the piece, hundreds of fans echoed his sentiments across the deep void of the internet.