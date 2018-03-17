There's a man out there who just turned 105 and swears it's because he adds a shot of whiskey to his tea every morning. Which sounds fun and all, if only my track record with Jack Daniels didn't always end with me FaceTiming my mum at 3 AM before subsequently waking up to a hangover and a puffy face.
Tea, on the other hand, I believe in. Not only does drinking it work like magic whenever I'm stressed, sick, or tired, but I've also been known to place chilled, leftover sachets on my undereye area to reduce swelling. More recently, and because cleaning up drippy tea bags can be pretty messy, I've started applying another form of caffeine to my face: Juara's botanically-based, antioxidant-packed, tea-infused eye cream.
Housed inside the little brown pump, teas of the green, chamomile, and fermented black variety (Kombucha) work hard to quell inflammation and protect against UV-induced damage. I know I need all the help I can get, given my tendency to squint any time I step outside, so I've been using the formula twice a day for two weeks to promising results.
Kombucha's special talent? Scavenging for cell-damaging free radicals to destroy. "Black tea contains a large amount of antioxidants, and even more caffeine than green tea," says Dr. Alan J. Parks, MD, dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse. "Both can help fight the signs of aging. Kombucha itself is hydrating and can improve skin elasticity." Can your whiskey do that?
