If Cardi B Is Pregnant, What Does It Mean For Coachella?

The rapper rose to the top of the charts, knocking Taylor Swift off that number one spot, thus solidifying a place for herself in music history. She performed at all the biggest award shows, was seen at all the flashiest events, and she even got engaged on stage to Offset of Migos. Plus, proved she's funny as hell.
And now, 2018 is shaping up to be an equally monumental year for the performer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar. She released a hit song with Bruno Mars, she is set to headline Coachella alongside Beyoncé (!), and, according to rumours, she may be pregnant. This unconfirmed rumour started after sources told websites that the Bronx native refrained from drinking alcohol at the Super Bowl (her nickname, Cardi B, is literally derived from her love of Barcardi rum). A few weeks ago, Cardi B responded to a different set of rumours about her, clarifying that she is not pregnant, but as of writing this, she has not denied this latest TMZ report.
While this is all obviously the business of Cardi B and Cardi B only, Coachella attendees are a little worried because they're getting some major déjà vu — this time last year, it was announced that Beyoncé was pregnant, and she subsequently pulled out of her performance at Coachella and delayed it until the following year when she was back to her best self.
cardi b is pregnant?!?!? it's beyonce coachella all over again— Kristin Yasuda (@kristinyasuda) March 15, 2018
A year ago, fans scrambled to figure out if the trek to the desert was worth it knowing there would be no "Love On Top" or "Jealous" happening. And now it's happening again, but to an even more dramatic degree because, in addition to her Coachella gig, Cardi B is set to go on tour with Bruno Mars this September. So if she really is due in July, there won't be much time for her to recover after giving birth.
Not only that, but fans across the pond are also wondering if the "Bodak Yellow" singer will be able to make it to Wireless Festival, where she is set to headline along with her fiancé.
While it would be impressive for her to maintain all of these appearances after having a child, it sounds like a pretty stressful situation to be in as a new or expecting mother. If Beyoncé can't do it, I'm pretty sure no one can.
The only sort-of word Cardi B has said on the matter doesn't really clear anything up. This afternoon, she posted a screenshot of altered lyrics from Drake's "God's Plan," changing the them from only loving "my bed and my mum" to loving men who "sell drugs and shoot up parties." Whether this is a clap back towards the news outlets reporting on the rumour of her child, or an inside joke with friend, fans are confused.
How can Cardi B be pregnant if she is dropping her album next month and has 2 performances coming up for Coachella AND JMBLYA!?!? She wouldn’t even agree to go on Tour with Bruno Mars if she was pregnant! Stop reading the gossip— Kahuna Perez ? (@KahunaVIP) March 15, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to Cardi B's reps for a comment and we will update this post when/if we hear back.
