Did Joe Jonas Just Get A Sansa Stark Tattoo?

When you can't give the woman of your dreams the throne to the seven kingdoms, a tattoo in her honour might have to do. At least, that's what fans are speculating was behind the inspiration for Joe Jonas' newest ink.
The tattoo, which Jonas unveiled on Instagram on Sunday, features a simple outline of a sitting woman who's tilted forward with her knees pulled up under her chin. Though her silhouette and boxed outline is mostly in black, the right upper-hand corner is drawn in a rich red. It's beautifully done, and we can't help but notice just how similar the woman looks to Jonas' fiancée Sophie Turner and, specifically, her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.
Jonas, who captioned the photo with a callout to Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery, hasn't confirmed whether the woman on his forearm is the same one who holds his heart, but the evidence seems pretty overwhelming.
First, there's the previously mentioned red streak near the woman's head. This could easily be a reference to Sansa's scarlet locks. Second, there's the fact that these two lovebirds recently got engaged and reportedly have been absolutely gaga over one another. Please look no further than their engagement party photos for proof.
But, the most convincing piece of evidence comes straight outta Westeros. There's a scene in "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken" in which Ramsey's jilted lover Myranda bathes Sansa before their nuptials. Myranda does her best to intimidate Sansa, who sits up and cooly responds, "I'm Sansa Stark of Winterfell. This is my home, and you can't frighten me."
It's a big moment for Sansa, who, despite being forced into a horrific marriage, digs in her heels and demands that people treat her with the respect she deserves. The remainder of the episode is dark and harrowing, and the assault Sansa experiences later drives her to become even stronger and more independent as she realises her worth. Perhaps Jonas could be paying homage to his soon-to-be wife's resilience?
Whatever his reasoning, fans seem to love it.
"Looks like Sophie," one fan commented on Instagram, adding two heart-eyed emojis.
"Sophie.. The red line, red hair.. I love the way u love. So cute," another person wrote.
The sentiments were similar on Twitter.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be busy plotting our next tattoo.
Refinery29 reached out to Curt Montgomery for comment.
