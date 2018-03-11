Apply that Uranian-Plutonian confidence to the tasks Saturn sets for you. Starting on the 17th, March goes wild. (You likely already have some of those deadlines and tasks on your agenda.) Devote this week to planning and prioritising. If you have a major project due toward the end of the month, come up with a schedule and short-term goals to tackle it with gusto. If you know your job is going to be short-staffed, get the little tasks out of the way now. If health issues flare up when you’re doing too much and stress makes your brain feel like it’s going to pop, figure out how you’ll handle your loaded calendar differently.