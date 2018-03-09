First Match is Olivia Newman's feature directorial debut, based off a short film she wrote and directed while at Columbia University. "At the time, I was really intrigued by the growing number of girls taking up wrestling in high school, and because there still weren’t enough girls to form their own leagues, I began to wonder about the physical and emotional experience of co-ed wrestling," she wrote in an email to Refinery29. "I cast a girl wrestler from Brooklyn to play the lead role, and the friendship we developed over the years, the time I spent at her wrestling practices, and the stories she and her friend shared with me, eventually inspired me to expand the short into a feature and ground it in her neighbourhood of Brownsville."