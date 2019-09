Wait, Is The Grinch Naked Or Wearing Green Fuzzy Pants In The Trailer For The New Film?

As much as I fancy myself an experienced entertainment guru, there are some things that shock even me, and this, ladies and gentleman, has rocked me to my core. Growing up, the Jim Carrey version of The Grinch disturbed me for many reasons, but mainly due to his hazy nether regions that force the viewer to wonder whether or not there's any genitalia down there (here are the receipts from 2012 ). By trying to just kind of vaguely cover it up, Universal instead Shape Of Water-ed me into fixating on it, but now this 2018 animated reboot starring Benedict Cumberbatch might be here to save the day.