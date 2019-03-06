In 2019, International Women's Day is celebrated around the world. But this day to highlight the fight for equal rights started over 100 years ago: First, National Women's Day in 1909, which celebrated garment workers in New York protesting for better work conditions. Then in 1910, a Women's Day was established to support the fight for universal suffrage. Finally in 1911, International Women's Day marked the day of protest in Europe for women's right to vote and work.
This fight continues today. The progress of women in the workplace has no doubt come a long way, but there are still so many hurdles for women all around the world: from pay parity; to creating good, high-paying jobs for women; to equity at home with regards to unpaid domestic work; to initiatives that would ensure talented women can reach the highest levels of business and public office.
We asked 11 women around the world the one thing they'd like to see change at work in 2019. Click ahead to see what millennial women hope for the future of female work in their countries.