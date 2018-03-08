On International Women's Day, Get To Know These Trailblazing Women

We love to tell you about the women who inspire us. But who inspires them? That’s the question we set out to answer this International Women’s Day. We asked over 100 influential women across seven industries to recommend the barrier breakers, risk takers, and steady hands who encourage them to do better and be better and in the spirit of the day that celebrates “the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.”
Each woman was tasked with endorsing a female colleague: From Drew Barrymore who highlights makeup entrepreneur Zanna Roberts Rassi to body positivity influencer Jessamyn Stanley who names marathoner Mirna Valeria, these women are building new networks. If IWD is about a “call to action for accelerating gender parity” our list is evidence that we are getting there.
International Women's Day was created in the early 1900s as a way to celebrate the accomplishments of women. But we no longer just need a celebration. During the age of #TimesUp and #MeToo, we need to do more than talk about each other. We need to build a new Rolodex.
In honour of International Women’s Day, take a minute to think about the kick-ass women in your life today and maybe even give them their own shout out. We need our girl gangs more than ever.
Because it's not just the future that is female; it’s right here, in the present.
7 Women In Fitness Tell Us Who's Inspiring Them During Workouts
We asked top influencers and experts in the fitness industry to lift up other women (so to speak) by sharing who's inspiring them right now.
15 Chefs On The Women In Food Whose Cooking Inspires Them
In the spirit of paying-it-forward, we asked 15 chefs to recommend their favourite female-helmed restaurants.
The Future Of Hollywood Is Female: The Women You Should Know
Read the favourite industry recommendations of women in entertainment.
24 Entrepreneurs Namecheck The Businesswomen You Should Follow
We asked 24 of our favourite entrepreneurs about the founders they most want to celebrate.
36 Fashion Designers On The Women Who Inspire Their Work
Though women make up 70% of the fashion workforce, they hold less than 25% of senior-level positions, so we asked 36 women in industry insiders who inspires them.
19 Women In Beauty Tell Us Who's Inspiring Them Right Now
Beauty bosses reveal the women who inspire them to work stronger, live bolder, and give back.
Top Women In Tech Name The Women Who Inspire Them
We asked 20 women in tech, an industry grappling with a lack of gender diversity, to name a woman they admire and want to shout out today.
