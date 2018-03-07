"Referring to the painful lie about 'spousal abuse', regarding recent recirculated old rumours, and an apparent coordinated smear campaign, there are those with suspect motives who circulate this story hinting that there is some truth to it. Anyone who circulates this story is doing so with complete rejection of the facts, malice, and is doing so with defamatory intentions. The #TimesUp and #MeToo movements — good, honest, and critical movements — aimed at addressing Hollywood predators who have abused women have also unfortunately given a platform to some to misuse the importance, validity, and urgency of the movement. Those haters seem hellbent on convincing the public that Gary Oldman belongs in the rogues gallery of true abuser predators. The misuse of these important movements by some denigrate and harm the many victim women whom have genuinely suffered. Gary Oldman passionately and strongly supports the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements and the long awaited correction of these abuses."