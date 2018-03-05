If actors want to implement inclusion riders in their contracts, they can do so tomorrow; the language is readily available. And they might actually do so. This is a particularly ideal moment for something like an inclusion rider to actually take hold. In the upheaval of recent months, many Hollywood A-listers have committed to using their own power to initiate change. In a recent talk given at the Wing, Jennifer Lawrence revealed the existence the of a Time's Up hotline, which allows figures like Lawrence to stick up for actors and crew members who might have less access to power.