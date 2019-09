Opening Prada was the one of the most “exciting and nerve-wracking” experiences of Yai’s life. It was only the second show she walked in, so she say she “was somewhat relaxed until I found out I was opening.” Previously, she's appeared on one other Prada runway and in a campaign for the brand, shot by Willy Vanderperre. “It was an honor and I'm proud that I was the one chosen to open, but this is bigger than me. Me opening for one of the top fashion houses is a statement to the world — especially for Black women — that their beauty is something that deserves to be celebrated,” she told Vogue of the moment