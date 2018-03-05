Saoirse Ronan Got A New Look For The Oscars — & It's Giving Us Lady Bird Vibes

This year's Oscars is shaping up to be the night that Hollywood elite come together to not talk about the allegations against Ryan Seacrest, continue to admire Adam Rippon, and bow down to Viola Davis and that Michael Kors gown. But it's also the night everyone gets a bob. Just take a look at Oscar nominee Margot Robbie... and now, Saoirse Ronan.
Tonight, Ronan showed up to the 90th Academy Awards red carpet debuting a new haircut hitting just below her ears — and we were shocked. While stars tend to bring the glam for the biggest awards ceremony of the year, it's not often we spot a celeb with a fresh cut styled, well, straight. We knew the Oscars would be different this year — for more than one reason — but we didn't expect the first round of change to show up on the pre-show.
Variations on the bob never go out of style. In fact, celebrities consistently go back to the timeless length year after year. But we don't think Ronan pulled all her inspiration from her peers — not this time, at least. Is anyone getting major Lady Bird vibes with this blunt style?
Sure, Ronan isn't actually an angsty teen from Sacramento finally coming into her own before college, but she's pulling off the chop like she is thanks to celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. He told Us Weekly that the cut happened late last night after Ronan left the Independent Spirit Awards. “She was so excited about the change,” Abergel revealed to the publication. “Saoirse is a true collaborator, always willing to change and morph.”
Even if Ronan doesn't snag the golden statue tonight for her role in the film, we think she already won with her new look.
