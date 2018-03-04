E! Reportedly Implements 30 Second Red Carpet Delay In Light Of Ryan Seacrest Controversy

E! News is reportedly implementing a 30-second delay for its Oscars red carpet coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the network has stressed that this is "business as usual," the alleged decision comes on the heels of the accusations of sexual misconduct against host Ryan Seacrest by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy.
Seacrest denied the allegations back in November, and E! News found no evidence of misconduct after an internal investigation, but the details were recently made public, and include accusations of inappropriate touching and verbal harassment.
Now, sources have told THR that the network is implementing a delay to avoid potentially awkward moments, like the one at this year's Golden Globes when Eva Longoria criticized the network for the pay disparity between former E! News host Catt Sadler and another male host. According to Variety, producer Aileen Gram-Moreno says she was fired for allowing the pre-recorded interview into E!'s live feed. E! denies this was the reason for Gram-Moreno's departure, pointing instead to a "pattern of poor performance."
In regards to the Oscars red carpet, E! denies making any adjustments due to the allegations against Seacrest.
"As always, we tape multiple sources of content simultaneously to deliver the best possible show, and there are often brief delays between interviews," an E! spokesperson said in response to Refinery29's request for comment. Typically, live TV has around a seven second delay.
Delay or not, stars like Jennifer Lawrence have said they're hesitant to speak with Seacrest on tonight's red carpet. Publicists are also reportedly considering keeping their clients away from Seacrest on the red carpet, or forgoing the network all together.
