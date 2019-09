E! Reportedly Implements 30 Second Red Carpet Delay In Light Of Ryan Seacrest Controversy

Now, sources have told THR that the network is implementing a delay to avoid potentially awkward moments, like the one at this year's Golden Globes when Eva Longoria criticized the network for the pay disparity between former E! News host Catt Sadler and another male host. According to Variety, producer Aileen Gram-Moreno says she was fired for allowing the pre-recorded interview into E!'s live feed. E! denies this was the reason for Gram-Moreno's departure, pointing instead to a "pattern of poor performance."