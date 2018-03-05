The Best Behind-The-Scenes Beauty Moments From The Academy Awards

After 90 years, there have been enough iconic beauty moments on the Academy Awards red carpet to keep us inspired and satisfied for decades to come. But have you ever wished you had the chance to check out what went down before the world's biggest stars arrive? Although we'll never be blessed to see the candid moments of Audrey Hepburn combing her choppy bangs, or Elizabeth Taylor drawing on her cat-eye, we do have the luxury of seeing our favourite stars of 2018 prepping for the big night — and we can thank Instagram for that.
Most viewers would probably claim that inside the Dolby Theatre is where the excitement starts, but we say it begins far earlier. The real magic — where stars get their under-eye bags deflated, their hair sprayed, and their body highlighter buffed to glow-y perfection — takes place hours before. Sure, we're eager to see who snags the gold statues tonight, but we're even more excited to check out the kind behind-the-scenes moments going down right now.
Luckily, we've snagged the best pre-pre-show photos of stars like Armie Hammer, Laura Dern, and Zoey Deutch getting primped and prepped on Instagram. Click ahead to see...