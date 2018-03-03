Haters Mummy-Shaming Kylie Jenner's Nails Are Exactly Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Quiet

The mum-shamers are out in full force, and this time they're going after Kylie Jenner for the most ridiculous reason: her nails.
Since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, the lip kit mogul has been a lot more active on social media, sharing glimpses of her "angel baby" and promoting her business. Rather than admire the new mother's happiness, some fans have focused in on her ever-changing set of acrylics. Their reasoning? They don't believe there's any possible way Jenner can change a nappy when she's rocking rectangular- or almond-shaped talons.
"Everybody wants to talk about how great of a mom Kylie is going to be, yet she couldn't do her own laundry a year ago. Plus I highly doubt she is changing diapers with these nails," one person tweeted.
Everybody wants to talk about how great of a mom Kylie is going to be, yet she couldn’t do her own laundry a year ago. Plus I highly doubt she is changing diapers with these nails... pic.twitter.com/CVvHMkhcly— Samantha Wade (@samantha_rae2) February 14, 2018
I see Kylie still has those long nails. Safe to say she’s not changing any diapers lol— China Dahhan (@ChinaDahhan) February 15, 2018
You know Kylie is not bathing or changing that child diapers by the length of her nails ?— Sherayne Welch (@SherayneWelch) March 2, 2018
ok but how does kylie jenner change her baby’s diapers w/ nails is long??— krista summerow (@kristasummerow) February 14, 2018
poor stormi thinkin edward scissorhands tryna wipe her butt pic.twitter.com/qiNnqHsYiT
Some went so far as saying that they doubted Jenner would ever change a nappy, with or without long nails. There is, of course, no evidence to support those bogus claims.
Jenner and her sisters are, unfortunately, much too used to people judging and dissecting their every moves. Earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian felt it necessary to defend herself after people attacked her for proudly cradling her pregnant belly in photos.
"People are very opinionated about my bump," she tweeted on Wednesday. "I choose to cradle my bump because it's mine. I've waited for this very short moment for years. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose."
This kind of shaming is the exact reason they kept their pregnancies under wraps for so long. It must be exhausting to not only grow and birth a human being, but to also constantly hear about how terrible of a mother everyone thinks you are.
Honestly, it's also got to be tiring for people to be so invested in these women's lives and to have an opinion on every little thing they do or say. Let's all give each other a break and concentrate on the good things, like how adorable baby hands are.
