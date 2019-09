Haters Mummy-Shaming Kylie Jenner's Nails Are Exactly Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Quiet

Since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster , the lip kit mogul has been a lot more active on social media, sharing glimpses of her "angel baby" and promoting her business . Rather than admire the new mother's happiness, some fans have focused in on her ever-changing set of acrylics. Their reasoning? They don't believe there's any possible way Jenner can change a nappy when she's rocking rectangular- or almond-shaped talons.