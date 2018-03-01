I Tried Kim Kardashian's Bum Workout & Am Forever Changed

From there, you transition to the leg press machine, but instead of placing your feet hip-width apart, you put them close together so that your knees are touching. This instruction was a bit of red flag, because having your feet closer together can put more pressure on your joints and make it more difficult to move the weight, Stone says. "There is no major advantage to doing the leg press with your feet together; it just works different muscle groups," she says. For me, it was a little too hard to successfully do the leg press with my feet together. If you need a challenge on this machine, it's probably best to use a heavier weight and keep a neutral stance in your feet so you don't sacrifice form.