“Mrs. Which is a supernova angel woman wisdom teacher who has come to help Meg and her brother find their father, but it’s really about helping them find their own sense of belief, confidence, and empowerment,” she says, adding that her personal interpretation of Mrs. Which is somewhere between Glenda the Good Witch and her dear friend Maya Angelou. “In the lines we did today, Mrs. Which says to Meg ‘you just have to know the right frequency,’ meaning get on the right vibration — you just have to know the right frequency and have faith in who you are. That's really what the film is about. It's about lining up with what is your true frequency. It's about finding your flow in life, the current that you're supposed to follow that is like no one else's. And that is a story for all times.”