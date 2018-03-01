Only time will tell if Once Upon a Time In Hollywood will handle the events surrounding the Manson Family murders in a tasteful way — if it even gets to the murders at all. We don't know when in 1969 this film will begin and it's possible that the killings won't be shown on screen at all. Then again, with a director like Tarantino — notorious for his displays of gore and violence — it seems more likely that they will be depicted in some capacity.