Why Amber Tamblyn Wants Men To Get Out Of The Way

"What men can really do, to speak to the few amazing men that are in this room... is that we need you to get out of our way. In the best possible sense of that. Let us tell our stories. Don't tell us not to share our stories. Let us decide what your consequences should or shouldn't be. That's for us to figure out. You just need to step aside. When we decide what we want for ourselves, for our workplace, for our power positions, what we deserve to get paid, we'll come to you and ask you to support us and... be a part of what we're doing. So much of this [movement] is using our anger and making sure we are using it proactively, and that we are actually creating change and action with the anger that we have."