How Will The Ryan Seacrest Allegations Affect The Oscars Red Carpet?

It's worth asking, however, how this will change the tone of the red carpet. Seacrest has previously been called out for not asking enough questions about Time's Up and sexual assault in Hollywood, especially to the men, and it will be hard to ignore the allegations when we see him on our screens this Sunday. After all, this is one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, which is currently going through a giant reckoning in the wake of the initial allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein . The night of the Oscars is perhaps the time to talk about all of this on a national level, but how appropriate is it to usher it in with a person who stands accused of this very misconduct front and centre?