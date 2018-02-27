A first look at Cardi B's highly anticipated Cosmopolitan cover is here, and it contains a simple message: No one gets to determine the fate of Cardi's relationships but her.
The "Bodak Yellow" singer announced that she was happily engaged to Migos singer, Offset, last October; and, while some people were fixated on her massive eight-karat ring, others zoned in on salacious infidelity rumours.
"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" she told Cosmo. "I don't have low self-esteem…I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I'm not your property. This is my life ... I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."
No one knows exactly what it is Offset did, but People reports that it might have something to do with an alleged sex tape. Cardi reportedly addressed these rumours back in January on Instagram.
"What do you want me to do?...Start all over again and get cheated on again?" she tweeted. "This shit happens to everyone...People handle they relationship different soo."
Cardi's used to people questioning her lifestyle decisions. Before she became a Hot 100 chart topper, she used to strip in New York, a fact she's unafraid of talking about when referencing how hard she's worked and how far she's come.
"People say, 'Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it,'" she told Cosmo. "Because y'all don't respect me because of it, and y'all going to respect these strippers from now on...Just because somebody was a stripper don't mean they don't have no brain."
Damn straight. Besides, if male rappers can talk about frequenting strip clubs, why can't a woman embrace her own past? Perhaps we could all use a lesson on feminism and equality, courtesy of Cardi B.
"But being a feminist is real simple; it's that a woman can do things the same as a man," she said in an interview with i-D. "Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom."
