Lena specialises in cell reproduction, so she might be especially shocked by the HeLa cell's dark history. In 1951, a woman named Henrietta Lacks went to the Johns Hopkins hospital to receive treatment for cervical cancer. Without Lacks' knowledge or consent, cells were harvested from her tumour during a biopsy. Scientists found that her cells were remarkable. Up until this point, scientists had been unable to keep cells alive on their own. Lacks’ cells, on the other hand, bred every 48 hours. They were the first immortal cells.