It makes sense why Lena, of all people, would be drawn to The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Lena is a biologist, and Skloot’s book is about the story behind the HeLa cell, a human cell that has the ability to reproduce infinitely. HeLa cells have been incredibly instrumental in furthering science. As the book's prologue reads, HeLa “cells were part of research into the genes that cause cancer and those that suppress it; they helped develop drugs for treating herpes, leukaemia, influenza, haemophilia, and Parkinson’s disease; and they’ve been used to study lactose digestion, sexually transmitted diseases, appendicitis, human longevity, mosquito mating, and the negative cellular effects of working in sewers.” Essentially, these are the most important cells when it comes to medicinal research.