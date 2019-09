Wait, Does Kourtney Kardashian Want More Kids Now, Too?

Kourtney, who has three children with ex Scott Disick, is currently dating 24-year-old boxer-model Younes Bendjima; though, she interestingly didn't admit to it when Khloé referenced "a younger guy." It's not like her relationship with Bendjima is a huge secret. Last year, Kourtney brought him to her PrettyLittleThing clothing launch and joined him on a lavish holiday in Egypt. Yes, it's exciting to think of Kourtney finally moving on after years of Disick drama, but maybe we should wait until she makes things KUWTK official with Bendjima before planning their baby shower.