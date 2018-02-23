Wait, Does Kourtney Kardashian Want More Kids Now, Too?

Kourtney Kardashian isn't ruling out the possibility of having kids in the future. The oldest of the famous sisters recently revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she's looking into her fertility options, including "freezing my eggs."
The news came as a huge shock to Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who pressed the mother of three on whether she really wanted to go through another pregnancy.
"What if I do [want kids], though," she asked. "I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance, like, sitting there?"
Kourtney clarified that she "doesn't need a baby to have a baby" right now and that she's also not actively searching for a new partner.
"If I wanted to have [a baby] with my situation right now, I'd take out my IUD, and I would get to work. But right now, I'm good," she explained.
Kourtney, who has three children with ex Scott Disick, is currently dating 24-year-old boxer-model Younes Bendjima; though, she interestingly didn't admit to it when Khloé referenced "a younger guy." It's not like her relationship with Bendjima is a huge secret. Last year, Kourtney brought him to her PrettyLittleThing clothing launch and joined him on a lavish holiday in Egypt. Yes, it's exciting to think of Kourtney finally moving on after years of Disick drama, but maybe we should wait until she makes things KUWTK official with Bendjima before planning their baby shower.
Kourtney's surprise announcement comes right on the heels of a Kardashian baby boom. In January, Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed baby girl Chicago into the world via a gestational carrier, and earlier this month, Kylie Jenner broke Instagram records after sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster. Before you know it, it'll be Khloé's turn to swaddle her own little bundle of joy. With so many pregnancies and births, it's no wonder Kourtney caught baby fever!
