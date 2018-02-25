Another day, another celebrity defending themselves from the malicious Hollywood rumour mill. This time, it's Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan who needs to clear some stuff up — specifically, about his love of anime and where, exactly, his parents live.
The Friday Night Lights alum, who lost a bet and now must do a push up everytime his Marvel co-star Lupita Nyong'o asks, was not about to sit quietly by when a Twitter user came for him on the social media platform.
"Michael B Jordan Is A 5'9' Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents....Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though," tweeted user Chris.
The tweet now has over 119,000 likes and over 34,000 retweets — which likely prompted Jordan's response.
"First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones," responded the actor.
First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones ?? lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018
Oh, and if you're like "Psssh, but is Jordan even a real anime fan, because his reference is just a little bit basic," as one fan did... well, Jordan has a response.
oh you’re into that kinda of anime.... the mainstream ones pic.twitter.com/K9980X7yS1— ????? ♥ (@heartofmani) February 23, 2018
"Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated," followed by a nerdy smiley face.
Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated ?— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018
Look, Jordan is just a man, standing in front of Twitter, asking it to accept him as a true anime fan who lives with his parents. (Sorry, sorry... whose parents live with him.) Why is no one letting him live his truth? Does he have to defend his inability to grow a beard, too?
Honestly, we don't deserve Jordan as is — Twitter, back off and let this guy do him.
