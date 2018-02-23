Heather Graham Has Stories About Hollywood Sexism & She's Ready To Tell Them

Heather Graham: "I had a group of friends that I got together with, and we would make wishes about things we wanted to have happen in our lives, and a lot of things came true! So, I started writing this script, and I hadn't really written before so it was a bit hard. I gave up, and then a few years later, I went through a bad breakup, and I just started writing it again. I wanted to make myself laugh about all the things in life that had upset me, like bad relationship choices, and sexism in Hollywood. I had also spent like ten years working on developing movies about women, and just couldn't get any of them made. So, it was just my reaction of frustration, of laughing at myself, and trying to get these movies made about women in this really sexist, sexually harassing business."