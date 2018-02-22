Quincy Jones' Daughters Have Had Enough Of His Epic Word Vomiting

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones went on a truth tear in recent interviews with Vulture and GQ, spilling alleged dirt on everyone from Ivanka Trump to Taylor Swift to late mafioso actor Marlon Brando. Though not all of his claims have been substantiated, they were so entertaining.
Though the 84-year-old icon's comments racked up clicks across the internet, he's now apologising for what he called "'wordvomit' & bad-mouthing."
In a heartfelt statement shared to his Twitter account, Jones admitted that all six of his daughters — Rashida, Kidada, Martina, Jolie, Kenya, and Rachel — held a "family intervention" a couple weeks back to inform him that his messages on "racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty" were buried underneath all of the salacious tidbits he fed to the press. Leave it to Ann Perkins to help facilitate some much-needed soul searching!
"I have LEARNED MY LESSON," he wrote, adding that he couldn't be more "grateful" that his daughters were courageous enough to speak their truths.
"When you've been fortunate enough to have lived such a long & crazy life (&you've recently stopped drinking — three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once, & even at 85, it's apparent that 'wordvomit' & bad-mouthing is inexcusable," he wrote.
Jones concluded his lengthy post by extending an apology to the public and to everyone who "called me out when I've clearly made a mistake...many mistakes," despite how hard it was for him "to receive criticism or discipline (especially publicly)."
Receiving criticism at any age can be a difficult task, and it's great to see Jones take the time to reflect seriously on how his behaviour impacted his loved ones and his daughters, who were likely embarrassed by all of the not-so-stellar attention. We'd likely feel the same way if our dads were out there talking about both their friends' and their own sex lives.
Will we miss Jones' spicy tell-alls? Yes, no doubt; but, if skipping out on some juicy gossip (even when it concerns some of the biggest names in entertainment) is what it takes to keep a family together, it's totally worth it.
