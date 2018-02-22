Here's WTF Is Going On In A Wrinkle In Time

Meg recuperates on Planet Ixchel under the care of a kind alien she nicknames Aunt Beast (coincidentally, that is also my nickname of choice). Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit reappear to imbue Meg with the wisdom she needs to save her younger brother. Meg has the one thing IT cannot stop: love. Meg's love for Charles Wallace breaks the hold IT has on him, and together they "tesser" (travel by way of tesseract) back to their home on Earth.