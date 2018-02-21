Celebrating Rihanna’s birthday could include a laundry list of Rihanna-themed activities, like walking around your office with a glass of Malbec (or a flask) because it's a cooler accessory than a choker, going to every Sephora in a 10-mile radius and buying the entire Killawatt Highlighter range, or putting her music catalog on repeat until the beginning notes of “Disturbia” induce permanent earworm. But we have another idea — one that won’t get you fired or empty your bank account. Instead, we’re mapping Robyn Rihanna Fenty's coolest tattoos.
Although we're not the only ones honouring Rihanna today, we might be doing it in the most intimate way possible. It's rare for a celebrity to reveal their entire tattoo collection and even if we've had a glimpse at some of her most notable designs (Queen Nefertiti on her ribs, that camouflage shark on her ankle, and the Egyptian goddess Isis on her chest), we've never seen all her famous ink in one place. So, we decided to put it together — and damn, was it worth it.
With over 2o tattoos, we've mapped out the raddest of Rihanna's collection. Check them out, ahead.