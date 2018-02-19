How 30-Year-Old Rihanna Changed The Music Industry

The music industry can also thank the now 30-year-old for bringing island vibes to the mainstream, particularly recently. Several Caribbean-born artists have managed to break onto the charts over the years, from Shaggy to Sean Paul. And every so often, a reggae-tinged song — think Magic!'s "Rude" in 2014 and OMI's "Cheerleader" in 2015 — will explode everywhere as unexpected summertime hits. But since her debut with "Pon de Replay," Rihanna has consistently released projects representing her Bajan roots (including "Rude Boy," "Man Down," "What's My Name"). Her biggest island-infused success, though, was 2016's "Work," which broke the then-record for most streams in one week at 2.056 million. That song also achieved what many before hadn't: Instead of remaining a singular outlier, "Work" made dancehall sounds a mainstay in pop music, in the form of Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Major Lazer's "Lean On," and a resurgence of reggaeton on the American music scene (hello, "Despacito"). And while rapper Drake has credited the Caribbean tunes of his album Views and mixtape More Life to the West Indian communities he grew up around in Toronto, Canada, it's possible those projects may not have found such success had the hits of his rumoured ex not preceded them. Would there be a "One Dance" or "Controlla" without "Work?"