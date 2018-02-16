Where You've Seen The Handmaid's Tale's New Villain Before

The second season of The Handmaid's Tale isn't set to premiere until April 25, meaning everyone, including superfan Hillary Clinton, still has a few months to wait before watching Offred (Elisabeth Moss) strike up a long-overdue revolution. Though spring seems so far away, there's no reason yet for anxious fans to start an uprising of their own. Hopefully, Hulu's latest news will keep everyone satiated for the time being.
According to Deadline, actor Bradley Whitford will be diving into The Handmaid's Tale's dark, dystopian universe as one of the series' newest villains, Commander Joseph Lawrence, who is described as "the architect of Gilead's economy." Hm, where else have we seen Whitford portray a wealthy, malevolent man? Does the term "sunken place" ring a bell?
That's right, Whitford starred as the horribly racist and twisted Dean Armitage, Rose's (Allison Williams) father, in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out. Much like in Get Out, Deadline reports Whitford's character in The Handmaid's Tale will be charismatic and, at times, even humorous, making it difficult for the women around him to get a complete grasp on who he is and how dangerous he just might be.
Both projects are also incredibly relevant to the current political and cultural environment in the United States, tackling racism, sexism, and oppression. It's hard to imagine that Whitford, who has been outspoken about social justice issues on his personal Twitter account, didn't factor in the projects' importance before signing on for the roles.
Whitford shared the news with his fans on Thursday and tweeted, "Could not be more thrilled."
Could not be more thrilled. @HandmaidsOnHulu https://t.co/FU8Y1ba00W— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) February 15, 2018
Fans may also recognise Whitford from his seven-year run as Josh Lyman in The West Wing or from his comedic role as Danny Tripp in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.
